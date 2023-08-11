Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will try to defeat Pete Alonso and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Mets have +145 odds to upset. A 9.5-run over/under is set for the matchup.

Braves vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -175 +145 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Braves failed to cover each time. Atlanta's past six games have gone over the point total, and the average total in that streak was 9.4.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 64 of the 100 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (64%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, Atlanta has a 34-16 record (winning 68% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 63.6%.

In the 113 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-48-3).

The Braves have put together an 8-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-20 35-21 26-14 46-27 58-34 14-7

