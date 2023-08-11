Tylor Megill gets the nod on the mound for the New York Mets aiming to shut down Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 217 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-leading .500 slugging percentage.

The Braves lead the majors with a .273 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.7 runs per game (644 total runs).

The Braves have a league-leading .343 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-lowest average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.97 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.284).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Charlie Morton (10-10) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 10-10 with a 3.86 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.

Morton is trying to record his 10th quality start of the season.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in a game 19 times this season entering this outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Away Charlie Morton Justin Steele 8/7/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Away Spencer Strider Osvaldo Bido 8/8/2023 Pirates W 8-6 Away Yonny Chirinos Mitch Keller 8/9/2023 Pirates W 6-5 Away Max Fried Quinn Priester 8/10/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Bryce Elder Bailey Falter 8/11/2023 Mets - Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/13/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/14/2023 Yankees - Home Max Fried Clarke Schmidt 8/15/2023 Yankees - Home Bryce Elder Luis Severino

