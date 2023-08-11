The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, take on Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 21 doubles, four triples, 26 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .263.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.

Albies will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .360 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Albies has picked up a hit in 68.1% of his 113 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.7% of those games.

In 21.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.8% of his games this season, Albies has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 60 of 113 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 56 .241 AVG .285 .299 OBP .340 .450 SLG .561 22 XBH 29 10 HR 16 38 RBI 43 40/17 K/BB 40/16 2 SB 7

Mets Pitching Rankings