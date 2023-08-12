The 2023 AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath Golf Club will see Atthaya Thitikul in the field in Surrey, GBR from August 10-12, up against the par-72, 6,881-yard course, with a purse of $7,300,000.00 at stake.

Atthaya Thitikul Insights

Thitikul has finished better than par six times and scored seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She has finished with the best score of the day in one of her last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two of those rounds.

Thitikul has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Thitikul has finished in the top 10 in two of her past five tournaments.

She has made the cut in two of her past five tournaments.

In her past five appearances, Thitikul has finished within five shots of the leader once. She posted a score that was better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 13 -10 269 1 19 5 15 $1.5M

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,881 yards, Walton Heath Golf Club is set up as a par 72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,015 yards.

Walton Heath Golf Club checks in at 6,881 yards, 329 yards longer than the average course Thitikul has played in the past year (6,552 yards).

Thitikul's Last Time Out

Thitikul was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, averaging 2.50 strokes to finish in the 98th percentile of the field.

She shot well to finish in the 98th percentile on par 4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, averaging 3.50 strokes on those 20 holes.

Thitikul shot better than 98% of the field at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.00 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.78.

Thitikul carded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Thitikul had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.6).

Thitikul's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open were more than the tournament average of 4.8.

At that most recent outing, Thitikul's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 6.9).

Thitikul finished the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Thitikul recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.9.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Surrey, GBR

Surrey, GBR Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards

