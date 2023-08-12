Dream vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, the Atlanta Dream (15-14) will attempt to break a five-game road losing skid when visiting the Los Angeles Sparks (11-18), airing at 7:30 PM ET on BSSO.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Sparks matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Dream vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Dream vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dream Moneyline
|Sparks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Pick 'Em
|162.5
|-110
|-110
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Dream (-1.5)
|163.5
|-110
|-110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Dream (-1.5)
|162.5
|-115
|-115
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Dream (-1.5)
|162.5
|-120
|-110
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Dream vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Dream have won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- The Sparks are 15-11-0 ATS this year.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, Atlanta has an ATS record of 6-5.
- Los Angeles has covered the spread 11 times this season (11-8 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- A total of 12 out of the Dream's 28 games this season have gone over the point total.
- So far this year, 13 out of the Sparks' 29 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.