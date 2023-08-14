When the Atlanta Braves (75-42) and New York Yankees (60-58) meet at Truist Park on Monday, August 14, Max Fried will get the call for the Braves, while the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt to the hill. The game will start at 7:20 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees +170 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Braves vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (3-1, 2.50 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (8-6, 4.23 ERA)

Braves vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 104 games this season and won 67 (64.4%) of those contests.

The Braves have gone 24-10 (winning 70.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (39.5%) in those contests.

The Yankees have played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+135) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Austin Riley 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+125)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

