Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Yankees - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .290 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.
- Arcia has gotten a hit in 63 of 95 games this season (66.3%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (28.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 13 games this season (13.7%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has picked up an RBI in 30.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 38.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (11.6%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.317
|AVG
|.264
|.374
|OBP
|.317
|.494
|SLG
|.420
|15
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|6
|25
|RBI
|18
|34/13
|K/BB
|33/14
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 24th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.23 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 4.23 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
