Braves vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 15
Tuesday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (76-42) taking on the New York Yankees (60-59) at 7:20 PM (on August 15). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (8-4) for the Braves and Luis Severino (2-7) for the Yankees.
Braves vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
- The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.
- The Braves have won 68, or 64.8%, of the 105 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Atlanta has won 22 of its 31 games, or 71%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored the most runs (695) in baseball so far this year.
- The Braves' 3.90 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 11
|@ Mets
|W 7-0
|Charlie Morton vs Tylor Megill
|August 12
|@ Mets
|W 21-3
|Allan Winans vs Denyi Reyes
|August 12
|@ Mets
|W 6-0
|Spencer Strider vs José Quintana
|August 13
|@ Mets
|L 7-6
|Yonny Chirinos vs Kodai Senga
|August 14
|Yankees
|W 11-3
|Max Fried vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 15
|Yankees
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Luis Severino
|August 16
|Yankees
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Randy Vasquez
|August 18
|Giants
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Alex Cobb
|August 19
|Giants
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Logan Webb
|August 20
|Giants
|-
|Max Fried vs TBA
|August 21
|Mets
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Tylor Megill
