Michael Harris II vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Michael Harris II and his .409 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Yankees and Randy Vasquez on August 16 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Yankees.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .287 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
- Harris II has gotten a hit in 65 of 97 games this season (67.0%), with at least two hits on 21 occasions (21.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24 games this year (24.7%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (8.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 38.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|53
|.320
|AVG
|.261
|.366
|OBP
|.314
|.517
|SLG
|.399
|16
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|17
|28/9
|K/BB
|39/15
|7
|SB
|9
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (149 total, 1.2 per game).
- Vasquez makes the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 1.89 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .176 to opposing hitters.
