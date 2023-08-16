Nicky Lopez vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Nicky Lopez -- with a slugging percentage of .438 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the mound, on August 16 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez has six doubles, three triples, a home run and 21 walks while hitting .236.
- Lopez has gotten a hit in 27 of 62 games this year (43.5%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (14.5%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- In 17.7% of his games this year, Lopez has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 62 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|29
|.375
|AVG
|.260
|.375
|OBP
|.311
|.375
|SLG
|.354
|0
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|12
|1/0
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (149 total, 1.2 per game).
- Vasquez (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.89 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when the righty threw 3 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.89, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .176 against him.
