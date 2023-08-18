A pair of sliding teams square off when the Atlanta Dream (15-16) host the Chicago Sky (12-18) on Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Dream will aim to a three-game losing streak versus the Sky, losers of three straight.

The game has no line set.

Dream vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ION

Dream vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Dream 85 Sky 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Atlanta (-5.6)

Atlanta (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 165.3

Dream vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta has beaten the spread 14 times in 30 games.

Out of 30 Atlanta's games so far this year, 12 have gone over the total.

Dream Performance Insights

The Dream rank fifth in the WNBA with 82.3 points per game, but their defense has been less effective, ceding 84.2 points per game (third-worst in league).

Atlanta ranks third-worst in the WNBA with 36 rebounds allowed per game, but it has helped negate that by ranking third-best in the league grabbing 36.4 rebounds per contest.

The Dream are committing 14.5 turnovers per game (third-worst in WNBA), and they are forcing 13.2 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked).

The Dream are eighth in the WNBA with 6.8 three-pointers per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 34.3% shooting percentage from downtown.

The Dream are allowing 7.3 threes per game this season (fourth-ranked in WNBA), and they are allowing a 32.9% three-point percentage (third-best).

Atlanta has taken 70.9% two-pointers and 29.1% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's baskets, 76.7% are two-pointers and 23.3% are three-pointers.

