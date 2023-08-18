Orlando Arcia vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Orlando Arcia -- with an on-base percentage of .190 in his past 10 games, 147 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on August 18 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .283 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks.
- He ranks 19th in batting average, 55th in on base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Arcia has picked up a hit in 65.3% of his 98 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.6% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (13 of 98), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30 games this season (30.6%), Arcia has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|47
|.301
|AVG
|.264
|.356
|OBP
|.317
|.466
|SLG
|.420
|15
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|18
|38/13
|K/BB
|33/14
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 26th, 1.373 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 41st.
