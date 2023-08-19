Held from August 17-19, Wyndham Clark is set to play in the 2023 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) in Olympia Fields, Illinois.

Looking to bet on Clark at the BMW Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +4000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Wyndham Clark Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Clark has scored below par 11 times, while also carding 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 20 rounds, Clark has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Clark has won one of his past five events.

In his past five events, Clark has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Clark hopes to qualify for the weekend for the seventh straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 26 -6 278 2 23 3 6 $10.1M

BMW Championship Insights and Stats

Clark has had an average finish of 48th with a personal best of 31st at this tournament.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Clark finished 64th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The par-70 course measures 7,366 yards this week, 350 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have carded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +7.

The courses that Clark has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,350 yards, while Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) will be 7,366 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +7.

Clark's Last Time Out

Clark shot poorly over the 16 par-3 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the seventh percentile of competitors.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship ranked in the sixth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.61).

Clark shot better than just 1% of the golfers at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.07.

Clark fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (the other competitors averaged 4.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Clark carded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.7).

Clark had fewer birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 12.5 on the 48 par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

At that last outing, Clark's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 6.4).

Clark finished the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, underperforming the field average, 4.6.

On the eight par-5s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Clark fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

BMW Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 17-19, 2023

August 17-19, 2023 Course: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Olympia Fields, Illinois Par: 70 / 7,366 yards

