Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Giants on August 20, 2023
Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants play at Truist Park on Sunday (first pitch at 1:35 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Braves vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Max Fried Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Fried Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Max Fried (4-1) for his ninth start of the season.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- In eight starts, Fried has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.
- He has made eight appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
Fried Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 14
|6.0
|8
|2
|2
|2
|1
|at Pirates
|Aug. 9
|4.0
|6
|4
|4
|4
|1
|at Cubs
|Aug. 4
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 5
|6.0
|8
|7
|5
|7
|2
|at Mets
|Apr. 28
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Max Fried's player props with BetMGM.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 163 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 66 walks and 74 RBI. He's also stolen 55 bases.
- He's slashed .333/.418/.573 so far this year.
- Acuna will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two home runs, three walks and three RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 18
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 15
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 125 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs and 80 walks. He has driven in 108 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .271/.380/.605 so far this year.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 18
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 14
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Wilmer Flores Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Flores Stats
- Wilmer Flores has 19 doubles, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 41 RBI (86 total hits).
- He's slashed .299/.355/.531 so far this season.
- Flores brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run and two RBI.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Braves
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Braves
|Aug. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 13
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Wilmer Flores or other Giants players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.