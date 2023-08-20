Travis d'Arnaud -- with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Jakob Junis on the mound, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Jakob Junis TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .255.

In 30 of 52 games this year (57.7%) d'Arnaud has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this year (36.5%), d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (15.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 of 52 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 28 .220 AVG .282 .301 OBP .325 .451 SLG .455 9 XBH 11 5 HR 4 17 RBI 13 17/10 K/BB 30/6 0 SB 0

