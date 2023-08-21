Julio Rodriguez and Luis Robert are two of the players with prop bets available when the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox square off at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mariners vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Castillo Stats

The Mariners' Luis Castillo (9-7) will make his 26th start of the season.

He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 13 of them.

Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 26th start in a row.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 13th, 1.058 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 15th.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Aug. 16 7.0 9 4 4 3 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 11 6.0 2 1 1 8 2 at Angels Aug. 4 6.0 10 7 7 6 1 at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 6.0 2 0 0 7 1 at Twins Jul. 24 7.0 4 2 2 9 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Luis Castillo's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has collected 143 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with 33 stolen bases.

He's slashed .278/.336/.462 so far this season.

Rodriguez will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .462 with six doubles, three home runs, a walk and 17 RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 19 4-for-6 2 0 0 4 1 at Astros Aug. 18 4-for-5 1 1 1 7 2 at Royals Aug. 17 5-for-5 1 1 5 9 0 at Royals Aug. 16 4-for-6 1 0 2 5 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

France Stats

Ty France has collected 117 hits with 29 doubles, 10 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .255/.335/.383 slash line on the year.

France enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 16 1-for-1 1 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, Ty France or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Robert Stats

Robert has put up 121 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He has a .270/.325/.563 slash line on the season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Aug. 20 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Rockies Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Aug. 15 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 109 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 31 walks and 63 RBI.

He has a slash line of .253/.317/.430 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rockies Aug. 20 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 at Rockies Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 18 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 at Cubs Aug. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.