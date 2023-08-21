Novak Djokovic will begin play in the US Open (in New York, New York) against Alexandre Muller in the round of 128. He topped Carlos Alcaraz in the final to win the Western & Southern Open trophy in his last tournament. At +120, Djokovic is the current favorite to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 US Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Djokovic at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Djokovic's Next Match

In his opener at the US Open, Djokovic will meet Muller on Monday, August 28 at 11:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Djokovic currently has odds of -10000 to win his next matchup versus Muller. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Novak Djokovic Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +120

Want to bet on Djokovic? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Djokovic Stats

Djokovic won his most recent match, 5-7, 7-6, 7-6 over Alcaraz in the finals of the Western & Southern Open on August 20, 2023.

Djokovic is 56-6 over the past year, with seven tournament titles.

Djokovic has won six tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, with a record of 38-2 on that surface.

Djokovic, over the past 12 months, has played 62 matches across all court types, and 25.8 games per match.

In his 40 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Djokovic has averaged 22.9 games.

Over the past year, Djokovic has won 88.4% of his service games, and he has won 31.7% of his return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Djokovic has won 90.9% of his games on serve and 31.5% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.