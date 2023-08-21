Steve Johnson will begin the US Open in New York, New York versus Taylor Fritz in the round of 128. He was knocked out by Ugo Humbert in the round of 16 of the Hall of Fame Open (his last tournament). Johnson currently is +50000 to win it all at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 US Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Johnson at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Johnson's Next Match

Johnson will open up at the US Open by facing Fritz in the round of 128 on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET).

Johnson is listed at +950 to win his next matchup against Fritz. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Steve Johnson Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +50000

Want to bet on Johnson? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Johnson Stats

Johnson most recently played on July 19, 2023, a 4-6, 4-6 loss to No. 40-ranked Humbert in the Round of 16 of the Hall of Fame Open.

In 13 tournaments over the past year, Johnson has yet to win a title, and his record is 4-14.

Johnson is 2-10 on hard courts over the past year.

Johnson has played 23.2 games per match in his 18 matches over the past year across all court types.

Johnson, in 12 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 24.5 games per match and won 42.5% of them.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Johnson has won 76.9% of his games on serve, and 9.8% on return.

Johnson has won 7.4% of his return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, he has claimed 75.3% of his service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.