Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will take on the Boston Red Sox and Pablo Reyes at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are ninth in MLB play with 165 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Houston's .422 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.

The Astros' .253 batting average ranks 11th in the majors.

Houston is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.9 runs per game (617 total).

The Astros rank 11th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fourth in the majors.

Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston's 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.276).

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 144 home runs.

Boston ranks sixth in the majors with a .433 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 611.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

Boston strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Boston has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.38) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.310 WHIP this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Verlander (8-6) takes the mound for the Astros in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.36 ERA in 112 1/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

Verlander has 10 quality starts this year.

Verlander will try to prolong a 13-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Tanner Houck (3-6) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, June 16, when he threw four innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

In 13 starts, Houck has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Marlins W 12-5 Away Justin Verlander Jesús Luzardo 8/18/2023 Mariners L 2-0 Home J.P. France Bryce Miller 8/19/2023 Mariners L 10-3 Home Framber Valdez Logan Gilbert 8/20/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Home Hunter Brown Emerson Hancock 8/21/2023 Red Sox W 9-4 Home Cristian Javier James Paxton 8/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Justin Verlander Tanner Houck 8/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Jose Urquidy Chris Sale 8/24/2023 Red Sox - Home J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/25/2023 Tigers - Away Framber Valdez Matt Manning 8/26/2023 Tigers - Away Hunter Brown Eduardo Rodríguez 8/27/2023 Tigers - Away Cristian Javier Alex Faedo

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/17/2023 Nationals L 10-7 Away Chris Sale Patrick Corbin 8/18/2023 Yankees W 8-3 Away Brayan Bello Jhony Brito 8/19/2023 Yankees W 8-1 Away Kutter Crawford Gerrit Cole 8/20/2023 Yankees W 6-5 Away Josh Winckowski Clarke Schmidt 8/21/2023 Astros L 9-4 Away James Paxton Cristian Javier 8/22/2023 Astros - Away Tanner Houck Justin Verlander 8/23/2023 Astros - Away Chris Sale Jose Urquidy 8/24/2023 Astros - Away Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/25/2023 Dodgers - Home Kutter Crawford Julio Urías 8/26/2023 Dodgers - Home James Paxton Bobby Miller 8/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Tanner Houck Bobby Miller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.