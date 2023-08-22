The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.225 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 25 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .279.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 26th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Riley has had a hit in 88 of 124 games this season (71%), including multiple hits 41 times (33.1%).

In 27 games this season, he has gone deep (21.8%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).

Riley has driven in a run in 48 games this season (38.7%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (16.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 64 games this season (51.6%), including multiple runs in 20 games.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 60 .301 AVG .256 .361 OBP .314 .554 SLG .463 32 XBH 23 15 HR 14 40 RBI 39 69/23 K/BB 63/20 2 SB 1

