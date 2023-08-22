The Atlanta Falcons have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of August 22.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta compiled a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Falcons games.

Atlanta compiled 318.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 24th in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 27th, giving up 362.1 yards per game.

Last year the Falcons won only once on the road and had a 6-3 record at home.

When an underdog, Atlanta went 3-9 last season. As favorites, however, went unbeaten (4-0).

The Falcons were 6-6 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.

Falcons Impact Players

Tyler Allgeier ran for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Also, Allgeier had 16 catches for 139 yards and one touchdown.

On the ground, Cordarrelle Patterson scored eight touchdowns and picked up 695 yards (53.5 per game).

In nine games with the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke passed for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

Drake London had 72 receptions for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Richie Grant collected 3.0 TFL, 122 tackles, and two interceptions.

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers - +8000 2 September 17 Packers - +6600 3 September 24 @ Lions - +2200 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +3000 5 October 8 Texans - +20000 6 October 15 Commanders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +10000 8 October 29 @ Titans - +10000 9 November 5 Vikings - +4000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +20000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +4000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +1800 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +10000 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +8000 16 December 24 Colts - +15000 17 December 31 @ Bears - +6000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +4000

Odds are current as of August 22 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.