Marcell Ozuna vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcell Ozuna -- hitting .405 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on August 22 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he smacked two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Mets.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has 17 doubles, 26 home runs and 42 walks while batting .254.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.
- In 67.6% of his 108 games this season, Ozuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 23 games this season (21.3%), leaving the park in 6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.3% of his games this year, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 41.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.4%.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|50
|.275
|AVG
|.231
|.352
|OBP
|.298
|.559
|SLG
|.430
|26
|XBH
|17
|16
|HR
|10
|33
|RBI
|29
|51/25
|K/BB
|52/17
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.51 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 157 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Mets will send Megill (7-6) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 5.53 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put together a 5.53 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .298 to his opponents.
