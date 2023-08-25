AS Monaco and FC Nantes square off for the only matchup on the Ligue 1 schedule on Friday.

There is coverage available for all the action in Ligue 1 on Friday

Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch FC Nantes vs AS Monaco

AS Monaco (2-0-0) is on the road to face FC Nantes (0-0-2) at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: AS Monaco (-130)

AS Monaco (-130) Underdog: FC Nantes (+350)

FC Nantes (+350) Draw: (+300)

