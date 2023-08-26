Nicky Lopez vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nicky Lopez (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is batting .242 with six doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 walks.
- Lopez has gotten at least one hit in 44.1% of his games this season (30 of 68), with multiple hits 11 times (16.2%).
- He has gone deep in one of 68 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 16.2% of his games this season, Lopez has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (5.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 25.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.4%.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.186
|AVG
|.233
|.360
|OBP
|.289
|.271
|SLG
|.289
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|7
|12/16
|K/BB
|18/5
|2
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Giants are sending Walker (4-2) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.14 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies without surrendering a hit.
- The 27-year-old has a 2.14 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 34 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
