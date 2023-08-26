At +8000 as of August 26, the Carolina Panthers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

Last season, eight Panthers games hit the over.

Carolina was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking fourth-worst with 306.2 yards per game. Defensively, it ranked 22nd in the (350.2 yards allowed per game).

The Panthers went 5-4 at home last year, but they won just twice away from home.

Carolina was winless (0-4) as favorites and 6-6 as underdogs.

In the NFC South the Panthers were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Panthers Impact Players

Miles Sanders rushed for 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games last year with the Panthers.

In 14 games with the Panthers, Andy Dalton passed for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.7%.

Adam Thielen had 70 receptions for 716 yards (42.1 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago with the Panthers.

On the ground, Chuba Hubbard scored two touchdowns and picked up 466 yards (33.3 per game).

In 15 games last year, Frankie Luvu totaled 7.0 sacks to go with 19.0 TFL, 111 tackles, and one interception.

Panthers Player Futures

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons - +8000 2 September 18 Saints - +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +3500 4 October 1 Vikings - +4000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2200 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +2500 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +20000 9 November 5 Colts - +15000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +6000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1500 12 November 26 @ Titans - +10000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +10000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +8000 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +3000 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +10000

