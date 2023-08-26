San Diego State vs. Ohio: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 26
The Ohio Bobcats (0-0) will look to upset the San Diego State Aztecs (0-0) on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium. The line foreshadows a close game, with the Aztecs favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 49 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego State vs. Ohio matchup.
San Diego State vs. Ohio Game Info
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Diego, California
- Venue: Snapdragon Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
San Diego State vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Diego State Moneyline
|Ohio Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Diego State (-2.5)
|49
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|San Diego State (-2.5)
|49
|-142
|+120
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|San Diego State (-2.5)
|49
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|San Diego State (-3)
|-
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
San Diego State vs. Ohio Betting Trends
- San Diego State won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.
- The Aztecs covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more last season (in seven opportunities).
- Ohio compiled a 9-4-1 ATS record last year.
- The Bobcats covered the spread four times last year (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
San Diego State & Ohio 2023 Futures Odds
|San Diego State
|To Win the MWC
|+750
|Bet $100 to win $750
|Ohio
|To Win the MAC
|+275
|Bet $100 to win $275
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.