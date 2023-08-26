Week 0 of the college football campaign is set to kick off, with one game involving teams from the MEAC on the schedule. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MEAC Game on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Jackson State Tigers vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 ABC (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!