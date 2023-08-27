Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever (10-24) face Cheyenne Parker and the Atlanta Dream (16-18) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on Sunday, August 27 at 4:00 PM ET.

Indiana enters this game following a 90-86 win over Seattle. The Fever's leading scorer was Mitchell, who finished with 36 points. Atlanta lost to Los Angeles 83-78 in their last game. Parker (22 PTS, 8 REB, 4 BLK, 43.8 FG%) ended the game as Atlanta's top scorer.

Fever vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Fever (-120 to win)

Fever (-120 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+100 to win)

Dream (+100 to win) What's the spread?: Fever (-1.5)

Fever (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 165.5

165.5 When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA TV, BSSO, and BSIN

Dream Season Stats

The Dream are fifth in the WNBA in points scored (82.5 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (84.5).

In 2023, Atlanta is third-best in the league in rebounds (35.8 per game) but third-worst in rebounds conceded (35.7).

With 18.5 assists per game, the Dream are third-worst in the WNBA.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is ninth in the league in committing them (14.1 per game). It is eighth in forcing them (13.0 per game).

The Dream are eighth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.6 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (34.5%).

Atlanta is fourth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.2 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage defensively (32.9%).

Dream Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Dream are putting up more points at home (84.9 per game) than on the road (80.1). And they are allowing less at home (84.2) than away (84.8).

At home, Atlanta pulls down 34.8 rebounds per game, 2.0 fewer than on the road (36.8). The team concedes 35.6 rebounds per game at home, 0.3 fewer than away (35.9).

This year the Dream are averaging fewer assists at home (18.4 per game) than on the road (18.5).

Atlanta commits fewer turnovers per game at home (13.9) than away (14.3), but it also forces fewer turnovers at home (12.9) than away (13.1).

The Dream make more 3-pointers per game at home (7.2) than on the road (6.1), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.3%) than away (30.7%).

At home, Atlanta gives up 7.1 treys per game, 0.3 fewer than away (7.4). It concedes 32.6% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 0.6% lower than on the road (33.2%).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

The Dream have been underdogs in 19 games this season and won seven (36.8%) of those contests.

The Dream have entered 15 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and are 4-11 in those contests.

Atlanta is 16-15-0 against the spread this year.

Atlanta is 9-9 as a 1.5-point underdog or more.

The Dream have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

