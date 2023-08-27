Braves vs. Giants: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will meet Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 7:10 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Giants as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Braves -110 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup.
Braves vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|9.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Braves and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- The previous 10 Braves games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win five times (62.5%) in those games.
- Atlanta is 5-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Braves have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- Games involving Atlanta have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 68 of 128 chances this season.
- The Braves have an against the spread mark of 10-10-0 in 20 games with a line this season.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|44-22
|40-22
|28-16
|56-28
|68-36
|16-8
