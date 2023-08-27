Tristan Beck will take the mound for the San Francisco Giants in the final of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 243 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .500 slugging percentage this season, racking up 484 extra-base hits.

The Braves lead MLB with a .274 batting average.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (741 total, 5.8 per game).

The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .344 on-base percentage.

Braves batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.79 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.265).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Jared Shuster gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday, June 24 against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Shuster is looking to collect his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Shuster has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year entering this matchup.

So far he has surrendered at least one earned run in each of his outings.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 Mets L 10-4 Home Allan Winans David Peterson 8/22/2023 Mets W 3-2 Home Bryce Elder Tylor Megill 8/23/2023 Mets W 7-0 Home Charlie Morton José Quintana 8/25/2023 Giants W 5-1 Away Spencer Strider Logan Webb 8/26/2023 Giants W 7-3 Away Max Fried Ryan Walker 8/27/2023 Giants - Away Jared Shuster Tristan Beck 8/28/2023 Rockies - Away Bryce Elder Austin Gomber 8/29/2023 Rockies - Away Charlie Morton Peter Lambert 8/30/2023 Rockies - Away Spencer Strider Kyle Freeland 8/31/2023 Dodgers - Away Max Fried Julio Urías 9/1/2023 Dodgers - Away - -

