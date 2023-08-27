On Sunday, Matt Olson (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Tristan Beck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 131 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .272 with 68 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is third in the league in slugging.

Olson has gotten a hit in 86 of 128 games this year (67.2%), with at least two hits on 36 occasions (28.1%).

He has homered in 28.1% of his games in 2023 (36 of 128), and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has driven home a run in 60 games this year (46.9%), including more than one RBI in 23.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 14 occasions..

He has scored in 58.6% of his games this season (75 of 128), with two or more runs 22 times (17.2%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 62 .276 AVG .268 .381 OBP .378 .617 SLG .573 36 XBH 32 23 HR 20 57 RBI 55 71/41 K/BB 72/42 1 SB 0

