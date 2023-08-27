Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, 83 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the mound, on August 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has an OPS of .982, fueled by an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .566. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Acuna enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .364.

Acuna has picked up a hit in 76.6% of his 128 games this year, with multiple hits in 43.0% of them.

In 26 games this year, he has hit a home run (20.3%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).

Acuna has driven home a run in 49 games this year (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

He has scored in 81 games this year (63.3%), including multiple runs in 27 games.

Other Braves Players vs the Giants

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 61 .336 AVG .330 .431 OBP .401 .577 SLG .556 32 XBH 29 14 HR 14 37 RBI 37 39/42 K/BB 34/26 29 SB 30

