The Atlanta Braves (84-45) visit the Colorado Rockies (49-81) to open a three-game series at Coors Field, with first pitch at 8:40 PM ET on Monday. The Braves are on the back of a series victory over the Giants, and the Rockies a series loss to the Orioles.

The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (10-4) for the Braves and Austin Gomber (9-9) for the Rockies.

Braves vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (10-4, 3.39 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (9-9, 5.48 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves' Elder (10-4) will make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.39 ERA this season with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across 25 games.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Bryce Elder vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 571 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They have 1099 hits, 18th in baseball, with 131 home runs (25th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Rockies to go 4-for-22 with a home run and an RBI in six innings this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

Gomber aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rockies, his 27th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.48 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In 26 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.48, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .296 against him.

Gomber is trying to secure his 13th quality start of the season.

Gomber will look to build upon a 14-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per outing).

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

This season, the 29-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (5.48), 56th in WHIP (1.474), and 56th in K/9 (5.7) among pitchers who qualify.

