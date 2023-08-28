How to Watch the WNBA on Monday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty square off in the only matchup on the WNBA schedule today.
Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's WNBA Games
The New York Liberty play host to the Las Vegas Aces
The Aces take to the home court of the Liberty on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- NYL Record: 27-7
- LVA Record: 30-5
- NYL Stats: 88.9 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.5 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- LVA Stats: 92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.2 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.1 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.6 APG)
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.0 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -1
- LVA Odds to Win: -115
- NYL Odds to Win: -107
- Total: 173 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.