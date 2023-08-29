On Tuesday, August 29, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (85-45) visit Ryan McMahon's Colorado Rockies (49-82) at Coors Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog Rockies have +220 odds to win. Atlanta (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The over/under is 12 runs for the contest.

Braves vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (13-10, 3.37 ERA) vs Peter Lambert - COL (3-4, 4.92 ERA)

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 117 times this season and won 77, or 65.8%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Braves have a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 7-3 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 115 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (38.3%) in those games.

The Rockies have won all of their 10 games in which they were named as at least a +220 moneyline underdog.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-7.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (-115) 2.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+105) Matt Olson 1.5 (+140) 2.5 (+105) 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-133) Michael Harris II 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135) Marcell Ozuna 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-154) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (-111) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+115) 1.5 (-161) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (-110)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +320 1st 1st

