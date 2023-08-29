At the moment the Atlanta Falcons have been given +8000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the NFC South: +200
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Atlanta Betting Insights

  • Atlanta covered nine times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
  • Last season, seven Falcons games went over the point total.
  • Atlanta put up 318.6 yards per game offensively last season (24th in ), and it allowed 362.1 yards per game (27th) on defense.
  • The Falcons were 6-3 at home last year, but they won only one game away from home.
  • Atlanta went undefeated (4-0) when favored and 3-9 as the underdog last season.
  • In the NFC South the Falcons won just two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Falcons Impact Players

Falcons Player Futures

Jessie Bates III Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Cordarrelle Patterson Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Grady Jarrett Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Tyler Allgeier Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Bijan Robinson Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Desmond Ridder MVP Odds
Kyle Pitts Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Drake London Offensive Player of the Year Odds

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 Panthers - +8000
2 September 17 Packers - +6600
3 September 24 @ Lions - +2200
4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +3000
5 October 8 Texans - +20000
6 October 15 Commanders - +8000
7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +10000
8 October 29 @ Titans - +10000
9 November 5 Vikings - +4000
10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +40000
BYE - - - -
12 November 26 Saints - +4000
13 December 3 @ Jets - +1800
14 December 10 Buccaneers - +10000
15 December 17 @ Panthers - +8000
16 December 24 Colts - +15000
17 December 31 @ Bears - +6000
18 January 7 @ Saints - +4000

