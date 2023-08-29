Tuesday's MLB schedule features a slew of intriguing pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the bout between the Brewers and the Cubs, who will be sending Corbin Burnes and Justin Steele to the hill, respectively.

Keep reading to find the expected starters for every game on the schedule for August 29.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Angels at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson (5-5) to the mound as they play the Phillies, who will give the start to Michael Lorenzen (7-8) when the teams face off on Tuesday.

LAA: Anderson PHI: Lorenzen 23 (117.2 IP) Games/IP 22 (131.2 IP) 5.35 ERA 3.69 7.6 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for Angels at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -165

-165 LAA Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9.5 runs

Rays at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Aaron Civale (6-3) to the mound as they take on the Marlins, who will counter with Sandy Alcantara (6-11) when the teams meet Tuesday.

TB: Civale MIA: Alcantara 17 (97.1 IP) Games/IP 26 (171 IP) 2.59 ERA 4.21 7.2 K/9 7.6

For a full report of the Civale vs Alcantara matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Rays at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -120

-120 TB Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 7.5 runs

Yankees at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Michael King (3-5) to the bump as they face the Tigers, who will give the start to Tarik Skubal (3-2) when the clubs meet Tuesday.

NYY: King DET: Skubal 42 (69 IP) Games/IP 9 (44.1 IP) 3.13 ERA 4.06 10.7 K/9 10.2

For a full preview of the King vs Skubal matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Tigers

DET Odds to Win: -120

-120 NYY Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8 runs

White Sox at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Jesse Scholtens (1-6) to the hill as they face the Orioles, who will look to Dean Kremer (12-5) for the game between the clubs on Tuesday.

CHW: Scholtens BAL: Kremer 21 (65 IP) Games/IP 26 (144 IP) 4.15 ERA 4.31 6.4 K/9 8.1

For a full breakdown of the Scholtens vs Kremer matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -225

-225 CHW Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 9 runs

Nationals at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (6-10) to the bump as they face the Blue Jays, who will counter with Jose Berrios (9-9) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.

WSH: Gore TOR: Berrios 25 (127.1 IP) Games/IP 26 (152 IP) 4.38 ERA 3.55 10.2 K/9 8.5

For a full preview of the Gore vs Berrios matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -200

-200 WSH Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8 runs

Rangers at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (9-6) to the bump as they take on the Mets, who will look to Jose Quintana (1-5) when the teams meet Tuesday.

TEX: Heaney NYM: Quintana 25 (122.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (41 IP) 4.34 ERA 3.73 9.3 K/9 6.6

For a full report of the Heaney vs Quintana matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Mets

TEX Odds to Win: -140

-140 NYM Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

Astros at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send J.P. France (9-5) to the hill as they face the Red Sox, who will look to Brayan Bello (10-7) when the teams meet on Tuesday.

HOU: France BOS: Bello 19 (110.1 IP) Games/IP 22 (126.1 IP) 3.51 ERA 3.56 6.8 K/9 7.4

For a full preview of the France vs Bello matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Astros at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -125

-125 HOU Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 10.5 runs

Guardians at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Gavin Williams (1-5) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will counter with Pablo Lopez (9-6) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.

CLE: Williams MIN: Lopez 12 (64 IP) Games/IP 26 (158.2 IP) 3.52 ERA 3.69 9.6 K/9 10.8

For a full breakdown of the Williams vs Lopez matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -160

-160 CLE Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 7.5 runs

Padres at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (5-6) to the bump as they take on the Cardinals, who will counter with Zack Thompson (3-5) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.

SD: Lugo STL: Thompson 20 (109.1 IP) Games/IP 19 (35 IP) 3.70 ERA 3.86 8.8 K/9 11.3

For a full report of the Lugo vs Thompson matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Padres at Cardinals

SD Odds to Win: -150

-150 STL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Brewers at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Burnes (9-6) to the bump as they face the Cubs, who will look to Steele (14-3) for the game between the teams Tuesday.

MIL: Burnes CHC: Steele 26 (158 IP) Games/IP 24 (138 IP) 3.65 ERA 3.20 9.1 K/9 8.7

For a full breakdown of the Burnes vs Steele matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -135

-135 MIL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 7 runs

Pirates at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Colin Selby (1-0) to the bump as they face the Royals, who will look to Cole Ragans (5-4) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.

PIT: Selby KC: Ragans 8 (10.2 IP) Games/IP 23 (59 IP) 5.91 ERA 3.81 13.5 K/9 10.8

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Royals

KC Odds to Win: -150

-150 PIT Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

Braves at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Charlie Morton (13-10) to the mound as they face the Rockies, who will give the start to Peter Lambert (3-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.

ATL: Morton COL: Lambert 25 (141.2 IP) Games/IP 22 (71.1 IP) 3.37 ERA 4.92 10.0 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Braves at Rockies

ATL Odds to Win: -275

-275 COL Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 12 runs

Athletics at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Ken Waldichuk (2-7) to the bump as they play the Mariners, who will counter with George Kirby (10-8) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.

OAK: Waldichuk SEA: Kirby 29 (110 IP) Games/IP 25 (156.1 IP) 6.05 ERA 3.28 9.1 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -300

-300 OAK Odds to Win: +230

+230 Total: 8 runs

Reds at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Brandon Williamson (4-3) to the bump as they play the Giants, who will look to Alex Cobb (6-5) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.

CIN: Williamson SF: Cobb 18 (92.2 IP) Games/IP 24 (132.1 IP) 4.08 ERA 3.74 8.0 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Reds at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -165

-165 CIN Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 7.5 runs

Diamondbacks at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (10-5) to the hill as they face the Dodgers, who will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw (11-4) when the teams play on Tuesday.

ARI: Kelly LAD: Kershaw 23 (136.1 IP) Games/IP 19 (107.1 IP) 3.10 ERA 2.52 9.6 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -185

-185 ARI Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 7.5 runs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.