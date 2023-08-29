The Carolina Panthers at the moment have the 23rd-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +8000.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the NFC South: +450
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Carolina Betting Insights

  • Carolina won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.
  • Panthers games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
  • Carolina ranked fourth-worst in total offense (306.2 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 22nd with 350.2 yards allowed per game.
  • Last season the Panthers were 5-4 at home, but they picked up only two away wins.
  • Carolina was winless (0-4) when favored and 6-6 as underdogs.
  • The Panthers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Panthers Impact Players

Panthers Player Futures

D.J. Chark Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Miles Sanders Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Brian Burns Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Jeremy Chinn Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Bryce Young Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Jaycee Horn Defensive Player of the Year Odds

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 @ Falcons - +8000
2 September 18 Saints - +4000
3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +3500
4 October 1 Vikings - +4000
5 October 8 @ Lions - +2200
6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +2500
BYE - - - -
8 October 29 Texans - +20000
9 November 5 Colts - +15000
10 November 9 @ Bears - +6000
11 November 19 Cowboys - +1500
12 November 26 @ Titans - +10000
13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +10000
14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000
15 December 17 Falcons - +8000
16 December 24 Packers - +6600
17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +3000
18 January 7 Buccaneers - +10000

