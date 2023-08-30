Austin Riley vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.225 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Rockies.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -139)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .277 with 26 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 47 walks.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 52nd in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Riley has had a hit in 92 of 131 games this season (70.2%), including multiple hits 44 times (33.6%).
- He has gone deep in 22.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 50 games this year (38.2%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (16.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 68 of 131 games this year, and more than once 23 times.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|65
|.301
|AVG
|.255
|.361
|OBP
|.315
|.547
|SLG
|.472
|32
|XBH
|26
|15
|HR
|16
|40
|RBI
|43
|70/24
|K/BB
|67/23
|2
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.58 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (191 total, 1.4 per game).
- Freeland (5-13 with a 5.00 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 26th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 5.00 ERA ranks 49th, 1.467 WHIP ranks 49th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 53rd.
