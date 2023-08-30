The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.225 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Rockies.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -139) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .277 with 26 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 47 walks.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 52nd in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Riley has had a hit in 92 of 131 games this season (70.2%), including multiple hits 44 times (33.6%).

He has gone deep in 22.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 50 games this year (38.2%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (16.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 68 of 131 games this year, and more than once 23 times.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 65 .301 AVG .255 .361 OBP .315 .547 SLG .472 32 XBH 26 15 HR 16 40 RBI 43 70/24 K/BB 67/23 2 SB 1

