Braves vs. Rockies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will look to find success against Kyle Freeland when he starts for the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Braves as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +200 moneyline odds to win. Atlanta is favored on the run line (-2.5 with -130 odds). A 13.5-run total is set in the game.
Braves vs. Rockies Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-250
|+200
|13.5
|-115
|-105
|-2.5
|-130
|+105
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-3.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Braves have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have a 78-40 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.1% of those games).
- Atlanta has a 21-6 record (winning 77.8% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Braves a 71.4% chance to win.
- Atlanta has combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times this season for a 70-58-3 record against the over/under.
- The Braves have collected an 11-11-0 record against the spread this season.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|44-22
|42-23
|28-17
|58-28
|69-37
|17-8
