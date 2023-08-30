Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will look to find success against Kyle Freeland when he starts for the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +200 moneyline odds to win. Atlanta is favored on the run line (-2.5 with -130 odds). A 13.5-run total is set in the game.

Braves vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +200 13.5 -115 -105 -2.5 -130 +105

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have a 78-40 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.1% of those games).

Atlanta has a 21-6 record (winning 77.8% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Braves a 71.4% chance to win.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times this season for a 70-58-3 record against the over/under.

The Braves have collected an 11-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-22 42-23 28-17 58-28 69-37 17-8

