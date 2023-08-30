Matt Olson vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Rockies.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta with 134 hits, batting .271 this season with 70 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Olson will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 in his last outings.
- Olson has reached base via a hit in 89 games this season (of 131 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.
- In 36 games this season, he has hit a home run (27.5%, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Olson has picked up an RBI in 45.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 22.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 14 contests.
- He has scored in 58.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 16.8%.
Other Braves Players vs the Rockies
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|65
|.276
|AVG
|.267
|.381
|OBP
|.379
|.617
|SLG
|.570
|36
|XBH
|34
|23
|HR
|20
|57
|RBI
|55
|71/41
|K/BB
|75/45
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.58).
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (191 total, 1.4 per game).
- Freeland (5-13 with a 5.00 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 26th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 5.00 ERA ranks 49th, 1.467 WHIP ranks 49th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 53rd.
