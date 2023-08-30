The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Rockies.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta with 134 hits, batting .271 this season with 70 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Olson will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 in his last outings.

Olson has reached base via a hit in 89 games this season (of 131 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.

In 36 games this season, he has hit a home run (27.5%, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish).

Olson has picked up an RBI in 45.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 22.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 14 contests.

He has scored in 58.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 16.8%.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 65 .276 AVG .267 .381 OBP .379 .617 SLG .570 36 XBH 34 23 HR 20 57 RBI 55 71/41 K/BB 75/45 1 SB 0

