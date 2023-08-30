Michael Harris II vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on August 30 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Rockies.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 22 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .290.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.
- Harris II has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (72 of 108), with multiple hits 25 times (23.1%).
- He has homered in 9.3% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Harris II has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (25.0%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (9.3%).
- In 41 of 108 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|58
|.305
|AVG
|.278
|.346
|OBP
|.327
|.494
|SLG
|.426
|19
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|19
|36/9
|K/BB
|42/16
|8
|SB
|12
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.58).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Freeland (5-13) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 5.00 ERA in 135 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (5.00), 49th in WHIP (1.467), and 53rd in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers.
