After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 8:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .281 with 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.

Arcia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

In 64.2% of his 109 games this season, Arcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (13.8%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

Arcia has driven home a run in 34 games this year (31.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 42 of 109 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Braves Players vs the Rockies

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 52 .289 AVG .272 .352 OBP .322 .454 SLG .429 16 XBH 16 8 HR 7 29 RBI 21 43/17 K/BB 35/14 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings