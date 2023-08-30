Ozzie Albies vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies, who went 2-for-5 last time out, take on Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .265 with 21 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 36 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 87th and he is 18th in slugging.
- Albies has gotten at least one hit in 68.1% of his games this year (81 of 119), with multiple hits 32 times (26.9%).
- Looking at the 119 games he has played this year, he's homered in 26 of them (21.8%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Albies has had at least one RBI in 40.3% of his games this season (48 of 119), with more than one RBI 26 times (21.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 52.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|62
|.241
|AVG
|.286
|.299
|OBP
|.345
|.450
|SLG
|.556
|22
|XBH
|31
|10
|HR
|18
|38
|RBI
|52
|40/17
|K/BB
|46/19
|2
|SB
|9
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.58 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (191 total, 1.4 per game).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 26th of the season. He is 5-13 with a 5.00 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (5.00), 49th in WHIP (1.467), and 53rd in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers.
