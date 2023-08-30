Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-5 in his most recent game, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 8:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 1.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .417, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .570.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Acuna has picked up a hit in 76.3% of his 131 games this season, with more than one hit in 43.5% of them.
- In 20.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has had at least one RBI in 38.2% of his games this year (50 of 131), with two or more RBI 17 times (13.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 82 of 131 games this season, he has scored, and 28 of those games included multiple runs.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|64
|.336
|AVG
|.335
|.431
|OBP
|.405
|.577
|SLG
|.564
|32
|XBH
|31
|14
|HR
|15
|37
|RBI
|42
|39/42
|K/BB
|34/27
|29
|SB
|32
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.58).
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (191 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Freeland (5-13) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 5-13 with a 5.00 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 135 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 30-year-old's 5.00 ERA ranks 49th, 1.467 WHIP ranks 49th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 53rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
