The Atlanta Braves and Michael Harris II, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 22 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .289.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 14th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.

Harris II has reached base via a hit in 73 games this season (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 109), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II has had at least one RBI in 25.7% of his games this season (28 of 109), with more than one RBI 10 times (9.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 41 times this season (37.6%), including 13 games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 59 .305 AVG .277 .346 OBP .326 .494 SLG .423 19 XBH 18 6 HR 6 22 RBI 20 36/9 K/BB 42/16 8 SB 12

Dodgers Pitching Rankings