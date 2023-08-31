Week 1 of the college football campaign is here, with four games involving teams from the Big South on the early-season schedule. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

Big South Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV North Greenville Crusaders at Charleston Southern Buccaneers 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Robert Morris Colonials at Air Force Falcons 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 MW Network (Live stream on Fubo) Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Appalachian State Mountaineers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bryant Bulldogs at UNLV Rebels 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 MW Network

