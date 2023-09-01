Los Angeles Dodgers (83-50) will play the Atlanta Braves (88-45) at Dodger Stadium on Friday, September 1 at 10:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Mookie Betts will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Dodgers have +110 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run total has been listed in the game.

Braves vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (5-1, 2.85 ERA) vs Julio Urias - LAD (11-7, 4.41 ERA)

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Dodgers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (-135) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more.

Braves vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 120 times this season and won 80, or 66.7%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Braves have a 73-30 record (winning 70.9% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 8-2 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Dodgers have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (55%) in those contests.

This season, the Dodgers have been victorious four times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Dodgers have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Braves vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Austin Riley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175) Matt Olson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+135) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +320 1st 1st

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +320 1st 1st

