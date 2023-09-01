Orlando Arcia vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Orlando Arcia (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .280 with 17 doubles, 16 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.
- Arcia is batting .368 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Arcia has reached base via a hit in 72 games this year (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- He has homered in 14.4% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 35 games this year (31.5%), Arcia has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (14.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 44 of 111 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|54
|.289
|AVG
|.271
|.352
|OBP
|.319
|.454
|SLG
|.437
|16
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|8
|29
|RBI
|23
|43/17
|K/BB
|37/14
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 157 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- The Dodgers are sending Urias (11-7) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 11-7 with a 4.41 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.41, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .244 batting average against him.
