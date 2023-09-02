Austin Riley -- 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on September 2 at 9:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Dodgers.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .281 with 27 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 47 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

Riley is batting .400 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 70.9% of his 134 games this season, Riley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 47 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 22.4% of his games in 2023 (30 of 134), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Riley has picked up an RBI in 38.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

In 52.2% of his games this year (70 of 134), he has scored, and in 23 of those games (17.2%) he has scored more than once.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 68 .301 AVG .262 .361 OBP .319 .547 SLG .482 32 XBH 28 15 HR 17 40 RBI 45 70/24 K/BB 70/23 2 SB 1

