Austin Riley vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Austin Riley -- 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on September 2 at 9:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Dodgers.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Explore More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .281 with 27 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 47 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- Riley is batting .400 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 70.9% of his 134 games this season, Riley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 47 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 22.4% of his games in 2023 (30 of 134), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Riley has picked up an RBI in 38.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- In 52.2% of his games this year (70 of 134), he has scored, and in 23 of those games (17.2%) he has scored more than once.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|.301
|AVG
|.262
|.361
|OBP
|.319
|.547
|SLG
|.482
|32
|XBH
|28
|15
|HR
|17
|40
|RBI
|45
|70/24
|K/BB
|70/23
|2
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (160 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.00, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
